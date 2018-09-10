People in the Buffalo, NY-area active in digital signage are getting together tomorrow night in that city for a networking mixer, which I THINK was pulled together by Kevin Cosbey, who does biz dev for Arrow (Seneca).
The event is from 6 to 9 pm at EXPO Market, 617 Main Street, in the central district. The first drink is on SageNet – which has another Buffalo resident, Rob Suffoletta, working with it now.
Buffalo is no digital signage backwater. The big distributor Stampede is based there. Ingram Micro has a big office. The CMS software firm Inlighten, a longtime 16:9 backer, is also there. And I am forgetting other local connections, I am certain …
1 thought on “First Buffalo Digital Signage Industry Mixer Set For Tuesday Night”
Thanks for the write up, Dave! Your suspicion is accurate. I realized that I’m bumping into too many Buffalonians at events in other cities. It’s time we come together in our home town and talk shop. All folks working in or interested in the Digital Signage Industry are welcome. Thanks again!