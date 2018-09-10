First Buffalo Digital Signage Industry Mixer Set For Tuesday Night

People in the Buffalo, NY-area active in digital signage are getting together tomorrow night in that city for a networking mixer, which I THINK was pulled together by Kevin Cosbey, who does biz dev for Arrow (Seneca).

The event is from 6 to 9 pm at EXPO Market, 617 Main Street, in the central district. The first drink is on SageNet – which has another Buffalo resident, Rob Suffoletta, working with it now.

Buffalo is no digital signage backwater. The big distributor Stampede is based there. Ingram Micro has a big office. The CMS software firm Inlighten, a longtime 16:9 backer, is also there. And I am forgetting other local connections, I am certain …

You can register here … 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
First Buffalo #DigitalSignage Industry Mixer Set For Tuesday Night https://t.co/0pJb2iFK8k https://t.co/X6pV34YTQv - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

1 thought on “First Buffalo Digital Signage Industry Mixer Set For Tuesday Night

  1. Thanks for the write up, Dave! Your suspicion is accurate. I realized that I’m bumping into too many Buffalonians at events in other cities. It’s time we come together in our home town and talk shop. All folks working in or interested in the Digital Signage Industry are welcome. Thanks again!

Leave a Comment