First Buffalo Digital Signage Industry Mixer Set For Tuesday Night

People in the Buffalo, NY-area active in digital signage are getting together tomorrow night in that city for a networking mixer, which I THINK was pulled together by Kevin Cosbey, who does biz dev for Arrow (Seneca).

The event is from 6 to 9 pm at EXPO Market, 617 Main Street, in the central district. The first drink is on SageNet – which has another Buffalo resident, Rob Suffoletta, working with it now.

Buffalo is no digital signage backwater. The big distributor Stampede is based there. Ingram Micro has a big office. The CMS software firm Inlighten, a longtime 16:9 backer, is also there. And I am forgetting other local connections, I am certain …

