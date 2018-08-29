16:9 Changes Afoot; May Be Disruptions Here And There

I’ve been working with a terrific WordPress expert this summer to clean up Sixteen:Nine, get it on a modern, heavily supported theme, and move it to https (secure).

That work is done and starting tomorrow the revamped site will start to replace the existing site. It will look very similar, but you may notice some subtle changes. The big driver was getting me off an unsupported, aging theme (and plugins) that one day would have bit me hard in the butt.

Readers may notice disruptions and general wonkiness over the next 2 or 3 days, and if so, it’s ok … good things are happening.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
