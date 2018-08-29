Screens Help Tell Sporting World’s Post-9/11 Response In New Exhibit

Digital plays a modest but important role in a new exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, with Comeback Season: Sports After 9/11 recalling the sporting world’s response after the 9/11 attacks.

The exhibit, says a press release, highlights the vital role professional sports played in national mourning as fans rallied around a unifying message of hope and perseverance in the weeks and months following the 2001 attacks.

A full halt of all U.S. sports followed the attacks, with stadiums in the New York metro area used to support the relief effort. The exhibition displays large-scale crowd images and custom documentaries depicting fans’ emotions as the careful resumption of sporting events played an important role in the country’s healing process.

The exhibition design and AV integration for Comeback Season was put together by NYC-based agency C&G Partners – doing the exhibition layout, graphic design, sound and media production. Various AV treatments communicate a narrative designed to echo actual sports experiences to exhibition visitors.

The screens in the nine sections of the exhibit are all running off BrightSign’s XT1143, including a large-scale projection mapping piece that “shows the evolution of fan sentiment in the days, weeks and months following 9/11. Pairing BrightSign’s media players with projectors adds a powerful vitality to the tapestry of homemade fan posters projected onto three-dimensional panels.”

BrightSign says its players also drive a large portion of the multimedia for the museum’s permanent exhibitions. Comeback Season opened in mid-Summer 2018 and runs until Spring 2019.