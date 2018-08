This is a coin-operated laundry business in White Bear, MN (near Minneapolis-St. Paul) using a set of back-to-back screens to drive information around their rewards program, an app and other locations.

There is also a hyperlocal ad sales model.

The business had been using print ads, but wanted to add animations, as well as save on printing and labor costs to change messages out.

The set-up uses Revel Digital‘s CMS, and was put in by Best Buy for Business.