100-Plus At DSF’s Montreal Mixer

The Digital Signage Federation put on a terrific mixer Wednesday night in Montreal, with a 100+ industry vets and newbies gathered at the splashy top floor event-hosting digs of Stingray Media.

People came in from as as far as Vermont and western New York, as well as Toronto, to hear from one of the top guys at Moment Factory, outlining the company’s background and methodology, and showing off some of its more memorable projects.

The two that were particularly interesting were borderline digital signage – using things like projection – but big-time successful.

One of the oldest and most famous churches in Montreal have a twice-nightly projection mapping show called Aura that does more than $1 million annually in admission fees.

A projection, lighting and experiential show in a well-established but little visited nature area outside Montreal has transformed tourism in the area, and spawned, I think, seven more shows like it, all the way to Asia. Here’s a winter one.

The events are intended as a means to connect industry people, and offer premium education. With that one in the can, the DSF (I’m on the board) is now planning the annual Coffee and Controversy morning event in New York this fall, and another mixer – in Miami – in early December.

Len Dudis, the volunteer head of marketing and events for the DSF, is looking for a great end-user speaker for that one, and we’re also scoping out potential venues in Miami. If a company or client in the signage ecosystem has a big room they use for events – and can pony it up – the DSF is in interested.

Thanks to Pierre Gendron of Stingray for making his Old Montreal/Griffintown space available, and Amahl Hazelton from Moment for putting together a compelling presentation. Thanks as well to host sponsor Broadsign, and supporting sponsors like Peerless AV, RMG, Navori, GDS, Boardactive and Chief.