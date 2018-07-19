RMG Latest Digital Signage CMS Software Shop To Add LG webOS Support Via Korbyt

RMG Networks is the latest CMS software and solutions company to develop support for LG’s webOS smart display platform.

The company’s Korbyt platform is now compatible with the display giant’s Linux-derived system on chip platform. Korbyt is RMG’s relatively new cloud-based CMS.

Dallas-based RMG suggests combining webOS Signage and Korbyt offers many benefits. “LG’s clients already using webOS Signage can now choose to use the Korbyt platform for all their enterprise visual communications. Furthermore, Korbyt clients with a preference for LG webOS Signage can now stay true to their choice of display hardware.”

LG lists 18 partners on its webOS signage page, but I think there are more.