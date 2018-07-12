ISE Relocating To Barcelona From 2021 On

Integrated Systems Europe is moving to Barcelona, Spain starting in 2021 – leaving the lovely but damp, gray and chilly February climes of Amsterdam.

The new and permanent home will be the Gran Via, part of the Fira de Barcelona exhibition complex.

The decision, just announced, comes after 18 months of research into the viability of remaining at the RAI Amsterdam, says ISE.

With annual growth in ISE exhibitors and attendees approaching 10%, and the international AV market forecast to grow by 5% per annum through to 2021, ISE’s organizers concluded it was outgrowing the RAI. The last ISE had almost 81,000 people walking thru and between 15 halls. The 2019 show is expected to be bigger.

“The RAI and Amsterdam have provided a fantastic location, been great partners and contributed to the success of the show,” says show director Mike Blackman. “But, demand from exhibitors, and the continued increase in the numbers of attendees, showed us that limited floor space was in danger of putting a brake on the show’s development. In spite of all our best efforts this was not an issue we felt could be solved by staying at the RAI Amsterdam.”

“We conducted extensive exhibitor and attendee research and visited many major exhibition centres in Europe before making this important decision,” adds Blackman. “By announcing our move to one of Europe’s largest and most prestigious convention complexes, we can now continue to focus on creating a unique experience for everyone and confidently plan for long-term development. At the same time, we will ensure that the remaining two editions of ISE at the RAI Amsterdam are the best in its illustrious history and a fitting way to bring our 14-year relationship with the venue and city to a close.”

Says an ISE press release:

The Fira de Barcelona is one of Europe’s most prestigious convention and conference locations. The complex has two exhibition venues and hosts 140 international trade shows each year, featuring over 30,000 exhibitors and attracting over two million attendees. In total it has over 400,000 sqm of floor space and 14 halls.

Gran Via is one of Europe’s largest and most modern exhibition venues. It blends outstanding architecture with exceptional functionality across 8 halls and 200,000 sqm of exhibition floor space. It also offers unparalleled visitor flow and state-of-the art services and logistics. It is conveniently placed for access to the nearby international airport and public transport.

Never been to Barcelona, but always wanted to go. Great food. Great architecture. Great everything. LOVE Amsterdam, but early February is not a great time of year to spend a week there.