Mostly Back In The Game

Still lots of new digs stuff to do, but this morning I cleared out a corner of the converted sunroom that is my new office, got the desk and other stuff rebuilt, and my Mac and other things all plugged in.

My corner view is a backyard that goes back about half an acre, and in reality goes back about 20,000 acres. The house/HQ is just a quick nine minutes outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia, but we were lucky enough to buy a place that backs on a vast tract of crown wilderness lands, meaning that land is protected and won’t get developed. So no starter castles will rise and spoil the view. Yay.

I was very pleased to drill a hole in the pine paneling and confirm the walls are insulated, which means a room that was originally intended as seasonal can be used by me year-round, without my dying of exposure come January. The modem/router is 20 feet away and I get 120 MBs down and up on WiFi. Another yay.

Will start posting again. Thanks for your patience while I’ve been making this rather big transition!