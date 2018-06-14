Samsung Shows Back-To-Back Window Display With Different Brightness Levels

One interesting thing I spotted at InfoComm, which I don’t think I’ve seen before, was a dual-sided display in the Samsung booth.

Now, back-to-back screens is not at all new. Digital OOH street furniture and mall directories are good examples of well-established use-cases. What was different with this one was Samsung touting this unit as something for inside shop windows, with different brightness levels for different viewing conditions.

The outside-facing screen is rated up to 3,000 nits – basically a tanning lamp – that would cut through any direct sunlight. The inside is 1,000 nits, which is also way bright but would not need to battle direct sunlight, just ambient light.

It is called an In-Window Dual Display, and I was too stupid to take a photo of the product sheet and grab a part number. It’s debatable how broad a market there might be for this, but nonetheless an interesting approach. It’s also super-skinny for back to back, so all that generated heat must vent up the middle and out the top.