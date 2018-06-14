Displays 2 comments

Samsung Shows Back-To-Back Window Display With Different Brightness Levels

One interesting thing I spotted at InfoComm, which I don’t think I’ve seen before, was a dual-sided display in the Samsung booth.

Now, back-to-back screens is not at all new. Digital OOH street furniture and mall directories are good examples of well-established use-cases. What was different with this one was Samsung touting this unit as something for inside shop windows, with different brightness levels for different viewing conditions.

The outside-facing screen is rated up to 3,000 nits – basically a tanning lamp – that would cut through any direct sunlight. The inside is 1,000 nits, which is also way bright but would not need to battle direct sunlight, just ambient light.

It is called an In-Window Dual Display, and I was too stupid to take a photo of the product sheet and grab a part number. It’s debatable how broad a market there might be for this, but nonetheless an interesting approach. It’s also super-skinny for back to back, so all that generated heat must vent up the middle and out the top.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Amazing. Would love to see this in person at some point, but a bit of a drive … https://t.co/2poGJOVa6t - 51 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

LG Expands Its Range Of OLED Options

New Miami Rail Terminal Boasts 325 LED & LCD Screens

Generative Visuals Derived From Famous Artworks Fills Huge LED Canvas At Dolby’s HQ

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *