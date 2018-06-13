CMS, Digital OOH, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Why Buying Digital OOH Should Be As Dead-Simple As Booking AirBnBs

A Las Vegas startup called Adomni represents the latest effort through the years to roll up digital OOH networks with the idea of making media buying and execution easy.

Many have tried, few have succeeded, but here’s what’s different about Adomni. First, they’re primarily going after outdoor billboards, and they’re not trying to be THE buying and selling solution. You go through Adomni online to buy the unsold inventory on these screens, and almost any media inventory has unsold inventory.

It’s also different because the founders looked at the marketplace and what was already out there, thought about the user base, and came up with a user experience that’s about as visually friendly and dead simple as AirBnB. Instead of renting a basement apartment for a few days, a small business owner might rent time slots on some boards along a freeway near their main store.

I spoke with one of the founders, Jonathan Gudai, over Skype from his office down near McCarron Airport.

