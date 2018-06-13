Displays, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

New Miami Rail Terminal Boasts 325 LED & LCD Screens

This is the screen-filled rail terminal for Miami Central – an 11-acre mixed use development and transit hub in that city’s downtown area.

The rail terminal is the newly-opened Miami stop for Brightline, the only privately owned, operated and maintained intercity passenger train in the U.S.

The company is working with digital signage and entertainment venue solutions provider ANC on a system running 325 LCD and LED displays around the property. ANC is providing consulting services, account management, and production of brand and sponsor-related content. The screens are there to do sponsor content, food & beverage information, and train details, updates and alerts.

Right now, Brightline just connects the downtowns of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, but phase 2 runs all the way to Orlando. MiamiCentral is a downtown redevelopment project that includes retail, commercial and residential property.

ANC has some experience with this sort of thing, having already put together the digital at the Fulton Center NYC subway station.

Here’s a recent podcast with ANC’s CTO Mark Stross:

