Mall Ad Network Adspace Hires Shazam Exec As New Chief Revenue Officer

The NYC-based shopping mall digital out of home ad network Adspace has hired on the former Chief Revenue Officer for Shazam as its new CEO in a bid to drive sales growth across its 300-plus locations.

Greg Glenday was instrumental in Shazam’s successful sale to Apple, having taken the music discovery/audio recognition platform into profitability for the first time in its history.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Greg’s success and stature join our company. He sees the great potential for connected, video-based players like Adspace to play an increasingly important role in the larger digital ecosystem,” says Peter Krieger, President and COO for Adspace, in a press release. “Greg brings with him a proven track record of building strong sales and marketing teams and then guiding them to success, and we look forward to his leadership in helping Adspace take the next step in its growth trajectory.”

Glenday had a CRO role, as well, at Undertone, before it was also acquired (trend ior coincidence?) Prior to Undertone, Greg spent nearly 20 years at iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel), most recently as President of the Connections division—the senior team he conceived, tasked with developing deep, strategic, cross-platform relationships with the largest advertisers.

“I cannot imagine a more important and exciting time to join Adspace,” says Glenday. “The company has a best-in-class product portfolio and a talented team. Advertisers all want the type of safe, highly engaging environment that Adspace provides. I look forward to leveraging my past experience to lead Adspace through the next phase of its evolution. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

Adspace Mall Networks reaches about 62 million unique consumers every four weeks, with more than 4,500 screens across its shopping center portfolio.