New Boston QSR Mashes Up Robot Cooks, Touchscreens And Digital Order Signs

A new quick restaurant has opened up in Boston that mashes up touchscreen order tablets and digital order status displays with a largely robotic food prep line.

Cooked up by a set of MIT grads, Spyce opened at the start of the month in one location – using robotic dispensers and wok-like heating pans on robotic rotary systems. Watch the video – it explains it better than I can.

Orders come off a bank of touchscreens and the status of your food bowl is shown on a small display embedded in a round fixture above each cooking thingie. Line chefs then finish off the cooked items with sauces and blobs of stuff like guacamole.

Very cool.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
