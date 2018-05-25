New Boston QSR Mashes Up Robot Cooks, Touchscreens And Digital Order Signs

A new quick restaurant has opened up in Boston that mashes up touchscreen order tablets and digital order status displays with a largely robotic food prep line.

Cooked up by a set of MIT grads, Spyce opened at the start of the month in one location – using robotic dispensers and wok-like heating pans on robotic rotary systems. Watch the video – it explains it better than I can.

Orders come off a bank of touchscreens and the status of your food bowl is shown on a small display embedded in a round fixture above each cooking thingie. Line chefs then finish off the cooked items with sauces and blobs of stuff like guacamole.

Very cool.