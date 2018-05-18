Displays, PROJECTS no comments

Big LCD Video Wall Greets Visitors To New LA Stadium District

This is what I assume is a feature video wall in the sales and information center for the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District, a massive 300-acre urban redevelopment site that has the focal point of a 70,000-seat stadium for the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams – pro football teams, if you don’t know the NFL.

The site is a couple of two miles off the I-405, just north and east of LAX.

I note this because it’s almost unusual now to see big dollar projects like this invest in video walls that aren’t fine pitch LED. The 4 tall, 5 wide LCD wall uses narrow bezels displays, and has this interesting set of angles to it.

There are seams, as you can see, but I’d hardly call them offensive. Going this path instead of fine pitch LED will likely have cut the capital costs by 2/3s or more – depending on the pitch that might have been used.

The project was designed by Nashville-based Advent, which does a pile of experiential work for college and pro sports. The stadium is projected to be ready for football by 2020.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

