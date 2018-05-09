Events, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Reminder: DSF Mixer In Austin Tonight

A last reminder that the Digital Signage Federation is holding a Meet and Greet mixer tonight in amazing Austin, Texas.

It’s at the JW Marriott Austin, which is right downtown near the river. The address is 110 East 2nd Street.

The bar opens at 6 PM and the presentation will begin around 6:40 PM.

The talk is about: Meaningful Analytics, Machine Learning + AI: Next Generation Approaches to Creating Data Driven Experiences

John Dubois, CEO of Oculus360, and Manolo Almagro, the founder and Managing Partner of Q Division, are doing the talk.

Details and registration info here, but you can also register at the venue this evening. I’m in town for the DSF board meetings, so if you are in the area and going, see you there. I will be trying, probably unsuccessfully, to be better behaved than last night. Hic.

photo credit: Jim Nix / Nomadic Pursuits 78701 #Austin via photopin (license)

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Reminder: @DSFederation Mixer In Austin Tonight https://t.co/pudZyEOtUL https://t.co/HqtxHV79o8 - 1 min ago
Dave Haynes

