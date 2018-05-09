Reminder: DSF Mixer In Austin Tonight

A last reminder that the Digital Signage Federation is holding a Meet and Greet mixer tonight in amazing Austin, Texas.

It’s at the JW Marriott Austin, which is right downtown near the river. The address is 110 East 2nd Street.

The bar opens at 6 PM and the presentation will begin around 6:40 PM.

The talk is about: Meaningful Analytics, Machine Learning + AI: Next Generation Approaches to Creating Data Driven Experiences

John Dubois, CEO of Oculus360, and Manolo Almagro, the founder and Managing Partner of Q Division, are doing the talk.

Details and registration info here, but you can also register at the venue this evening. I’m in town for the DSF board meetings, so if you are in the area and going, see you there. I will be trying, probably unsuccessfully, to be better behaved than last night. Hic.

