Android, ARM, CMS, Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sharp Broadens Options For Smart Signage With Two New 24/7 Android-based Displays

Sharp has expanded the range of 24/7 commercial displays shipping with built-in system on chip media players and Android.

The company has added 39.5-inch and 49.5-inch PN-M series displays that ship with built-in SoCs driven by Arm Cortex-A17 quad core processors, with 2 GB memory and 8 GB storage. The monitors are 50% brighter than the company’s PN-B series, are 24/7-rated.

Like other “smart” displays, content can be done as simply as entering a URL in the embedded HTML5 browser, or end-users can work with third-party CMS software platforms that support Android. The SHARP Open Architecture Platform  for digital signage 17 third-party CMS partners, including Capital Networks, Navori, Omnivex and Enplug.

Interestingly, the displays also have Intel Mini Open Pluggable Specification (Mini OPS) ports in them that allow for things like an HDBaseT receiver board or a wireless board (PN-ZB03W) for easy wireless connection with multiple devices. There is also an optional wireless adaptor available from Sharp.

The displays are light enough that they don’t necessarily need conventional mounting systems, and are designed such that they can be suspended with wires from the four corners of the rear housing.

The smaller version is now available for shipping, and the bigger one by the time InfoComm is running in June.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @GeopathOOH: Going to be in Austin for #GO2018? Stick around for the @DSFederation Meet and Greet Wednesday, May 9th after the confere… - 6 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Data-driven DOOH Campaign Targets Ads To Peak Traffic Times For Specific Vehicle Types

Seneca Updates Its Popular HDN Digital Signage Player

E-Paper Displays Touted As Low-Cost, Low-Profile Solution For Campus Safety Messaging

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *