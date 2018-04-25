Mark Stross Of ANC On Bringing The Spectacle Of Sports And Live Events To Digital OOH

ANC got its start about 20 years ago as a rotational signage company that primarily serviced the pro sports business, and through the years, ANC has grown into a big tech services provider that’s been putting in the visual systems for many arenas and stadiums.

If you see a big center-hung set of LED boards over an NBA or Division 1 basketball court, or a giant replay board at a ballpark, there’s a decent chance ANC is behind it.

More recently the company has found itself getting into digital out of home media, creating the same kinds of visual spectacle you might see in live sports, but instead in public areas or mass transportation hubs. A lot more than a conventional AV systems integrator, ANC is doing a ton of R&D and using product that will do things like light up the whole 360-degree view of an area with sync’d content. You might think, “Well that’s not all that new,” but ANC’s CTO Mark Stross explains why what he’s cooked up is different.

I spoke with Stross recently about the idea of taking the spectacle and energy of live events into this new kind of arena of public squares and rail stations, and how he’s constantly trying to push possibilities.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS