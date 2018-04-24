10 Weeks Out To Digital Signage Summit Europe, This Year In Frankfurt

Digital Signage Summit Europe has been a staple on the European digital signage scene for more than a decade, but things are changed up a little this year – with the two-day conference and micro trade show shifting to Frankfurt from Munich.

The event is set for July 4th and 5th at the Frankfurt Sheraton Airport Hotel. I know in speaking at ISE with conference organizer Florian Rotberg that there was a specific reason for the switch, but damned if I can remember now. One thing that IS going on right then is the World Cup – well away in Russia, but the Germans are among the favorites and are mad about football.

The conference and expo, the organizers say, brings together the world’s leading Digital Signage and DooH experts for two days of presentations, debate, exhibition and networking. Building on the success of our recent DSS conferences in Munich and Amsterdam, this year’s event will bring over 500 delegates to Frankfurt and its prestigious Sheraton Airport Hotel on 4-5 July 2018.

DSS Europe provides exclusive thought leadership and a unique business roadmap of the digital signage market. Plus, it provides a showcase of the latest technologies and solutions from both established market leaders and exciting start-ups. It’s a compelling combination.

The event is put together by Munich-based invidis Consulting and Integrated Systems Events, which is tied in with Integrated Systems Europe and the trade organization AVIXA.

The Conference Programme is built around “Digital Storytelling – Changing the Narrative with Digital Signage”

In response to the rise of online pioneers, the offline world is focusing on presenting real life experiences to evolve the retail experience. DSS Europe will explore how digital storytelling and digital touchpoints are shaping innovative business strategies and enabling us to engage with a wider customer base.