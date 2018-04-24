Events no comments

10 Weeks Out To Digital Signage Summit Europe, This Year In Frankfurt

Digital Signage Summit Europe has been a staple on the European digital signage scene for more than a decade, but things are changed up a little this year – with the two-day conference and micro trade show shifting to Frankfurt from Munich.

The event is set for July 4th and 5th at the Frankfurt Sheraton Airport Hotel. I know in speaking at ISE with conference organizer Florian Rotberg that there was a specific reason for the switch, but damned if I can remember now. One thing that IS going on right then is the World Cup – well away in Russia, but the Germans are among the favorites and are mad about football.

The conference and expo, the organizers say, brings together the world’s leading Digital Signage and DooH experts for two days of presentations, debate, exhibition and networking. Building on the success of our recent DSS conferences in Munich and Amsterdam, this year’s event will bring over 500 delegates to Frankfurt and its prestigious Sheraton Airport Hotel on 4-5 July 2018.

DSS Europe provides exclusive thought leadership and a unique business roadmap of the digital signage market. Plus, it provides a showcase of the latest technologies and solutions from both established market leaders and exciting start-ups. It’s a compelling combination.

The event is put together by Munich-based invidis Consulting and Integrated Systems Events, which is tied in with Integrated Systems Europe and the trade organization AVIXA.

The Conference Programme is built around “Digital Storytelling – Changing the Narrative with Digital Signage”

In response to the rise of online pioneers, the offline world is focusing on presenting real life experiences to evolve the retail experience. DSS Europe will explore how digital storytelling and digital touchpoints are shaping innovative business strategies and enabling us to engage with a wider customer base.

Confirmed keynote speakers include: 

  • Raphael Gielgen, Trendscout, Vitra
  • Richard Offermann, Managing Director Client Sales, Ströer
  • Thomas Koch, Managing Partner, TKD Media
  • Michael Schneider, Senior Experience Designer, AV Technical Strategist, ESI Design
  • Stefan Schieker, Managing Director, ResultMC

There will also be ‘hands-on’ workshops covering a range of topics including:

  • Delivering Experiences
  • Digital Signage and ROI
  • Scent, Sound and Lighting
  • Artificial Intelligence

Admission is 690 EU, or about $840 USD.

One of these years I’ll go (have a standing invite) but July 4th will be day 2 in the new 16:9 world headquarters (moving … more on that later).

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
