Digital LED Waterfalls At Casino Lounge Replicate Real Falls In Nearby Mountains

This is a really interesting use of fine pitch LED in a new resort casino in New York state’s Catskills region. It’s a 2.5mm pixel pitch curved wall behind the Empire Lounge bar stage at Resorts World Catskills, which opened about 10 weeks ago.

The 42 feet wide, 13 feet tall canvas has a resolution of 4992 by 1536 pixels, so more than 4K with its width. The computer-generated waterfall was done by Fusion CI Studios, a boutique CG agency based in LA and Vancouver, BC.

The company writes on Vimeo:

Unique in the world, this waterfall hides a secret door, and at the touch of an i-pad, it opens & closes with the waterfall playfully splashing around the doorframe, allowing performers on-stage! The waterfall is also programmable to react in any way you can imagine to movements or sound on stage, so performers & audiences will love it. A brilliant use of LED screen design and technology!

Our collaborators JCMGlobal | Pixel Pro designed and installed this one-of-a-kind curved LED screen, with a stage door actually cut into the LED panels! Brilliant. Create LED manufactured the LED screen panels.

In keeping with Resorts World Catskills exquisite luxury design goals, that draw the gorgeous Catskills environment indoors, the waterfall background is a digital replica of nearby Stony Kills Falls cliffs. It’s about an hour’s drive from the casino and you can hike to the actual falls. So cool.

The background to the falls is easily changeable, so we can design a Resorts World logo to emerge through the falls, a hidden grotto, or flying dragons! Whatever our imaginations inspire!

The playout is handled using a custom-designed media player by Renderstorm.

The company also did the waterfalls look at one of the Salesforce tower lobbies in San Francisco, and another this nightclub bar, though not sure where it is.