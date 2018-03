People in Western Canada or the US northeast, which has been whacked by successive Nor’Easters and lotsa snow, will be very happy to learn that if they are going to DSE, it will be uniformly nice.

A quick look suggests the northeast will be calm next week, meaning flights will get out.

The Vegas forecast starts a little cool – low 60s Monday, but warms up through the week. Mostly or totally sunny. NO chance of rain or, certainly, snow.

Yay.