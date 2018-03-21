Mission Accomplished – Parler Hired, Sorted Out

Happy to report that Brad Parler – the brilliant content guy I wrote about recently who needed to get hired – has indeed now been hired. And quickly!

He is now the Head of Content Strategy for UK-based ScreenCloud, though he will be working out Houston, TX, where he lives.

Well done. Smart pickup by Mark McDermott of ScreenCloud, who understands great content and smart people to talk about about that, beats all the blah blah blah stuff about being cloud-based, easy-to-use, intuitive, user-friendly, cost-effecti … zzzzzzzzz.

Highly pleased to see Brad sorted out and doing what he should be doing. Plus he has a family and being unattached is not good with bills to pay and meals to buy.

It's Internet Official, I've accepted a senior role with @screencloud as their Head of Content Strategy!! We're hitting the ground running, be sure to check out booth 2166 at @DSExpo and my keynote Wednesday Morning! — Brad Parler (@BradParler) March 18, 2018

The team & I at @screencloud are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Brad to the team. An awesome guy with inspiring vision & fantastic ideas on how to deliver content for screens the right way ?? ? ? #digitalsignage #saas #startuplife #DSE2018 https://t.co/5OFx86Aw4Q — Mark McDermott (@mr_mcd) March 18, 2018