Content, CREATIVE, DSE no comments

Mission Accomplished – Parler Hired, Sorted Out

Happy to report that Brad Parler – the brilliant content guy I wrote about recently who needed to get hired – has indeed now been hired. And quickly!

He is now the Head of Content Strategy for UK-based ScreenCloud, though he will be working out Houston, TX, where he lives.

Well done. Smart pickup by Mark McDermott of ScreenCloud, who understands great content and smart people to talk about about that, beats all the blah blah blah stuff about being cloud-based, easy-to-use, intuitive, user-friendly, cost-effecti … zzzzzzzzz.

Highly pleased to see Brad sorted out and doing what he should be doing. Plus he has a family and being unattached is not good with bills to pay and meals to buy.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
16:9 Podcasts: Bruce Van Zyl Of @GetSellr, On Moving The Sales Needle With BevTV In-Store Digital… https://t.co/aMOqOocFwF - 17 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Pilkington North America On The Importance Of Glass

DSE 2018 Booth Previews – RP Visual Solutions On Who Is Behind A Lot Of High Profile Video Walls

DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Bitvu Showcasing Low-Cost, End-To-End Digital Signage Solution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *