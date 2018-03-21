DSE 2018 Booth Previews – ScreenCloud Sharing Vision For Future Of Digital Signage

ScreenCloud – Booth 2166

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’re all about helping businesses achieve their goals using digital signage to visualize the content that’s important to them.

We’ll have Corporate Comms expert Brad Parler talking about effective content. We’ll showcase how business can get started with digital signage using affordable consumer hardware. And we’ll share some of our vision for the future of digital signage and businesses technology, including our voice-controlled signage using Amazon Alexa.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We want to talk to forward-thinking businesses, hardware partners, resellers and technology distributors.

We work with businesses of all sizes – from small cafes that just need two screens to show their menu, to large school districts that need to control hundreds of screens across multiple locations.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our second year at DSE. The first year it was just our CEO and Co-Founder Mark, along with a laptop and computer monitor and several gallons of coffee. This year we’ve got a nice 20×10 booth and we’re bringing a team.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking out for how businesses are using content on their screens and what technology they’re using to make that easier.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Apart from a cheeky drink at the Sixteen-Nine Mixer? Chatting with our amazing customers and partners, and seeing what exciting things everyone is building.