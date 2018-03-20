DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Pilkington North America On The Importance Of Glass

Pilkington North America – NSG Group: Booth 1354

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Glass is a key component of digital signage and there are many products and options to choose from. As one of the world’s largest glass manufacturers, we want to answer questions and offer technical support in order to help solve your problems. We have a wide range of solutions and can show how glass can enable display technologies and improve display appearance.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We’re a customer service company who happen to make glass. We want to work with customers to help them design the best experience possible.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone involved in the design and deployment of digital displays that is looking to maximize the impact and appearance of a display. We have great products that can provide a lot of design opportunities and functionalities.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our 5th year at DSE and we would say that the knowledge of the participants has increased hugely. Customers now have a much more in-depth understanding of what they need and are constantly challenging us to continue to innovate.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be identifying new trends in the industry and figuring out what products we need to develop to meet the needs of our customers. It’s also great to interact with other exhibitors and discuss their requirements.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We enjoy having visitors to our booth who ask us difficult questions and get us thinking!