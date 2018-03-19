DSE 16:9 Mixer Sponsor Profile – Sharp

Sharp is back again as a sponsor of the 16:9 Mixer – the informal networking kick-off to Digital Signage Expo. That mixer is now just a eight days out!

At Sharp’s booth #2618, the electronics and display giant will highlight how it is “Working Together” with its alliances, including Sharp’s collaboration with third-party software companies for the SHARP Open Architecture Platform technology for its system on chip Smart Signage displays.

Sharp will show a range of new products, including the recently launched 40-inch PN-B401 and 50-inch PN-B501 professional LCD displays, the first stand-alone solutions to feature SHARP’s built-in SoC. Sharp will also show two displays similar to these, to launch in the spring, that are 100 nits brighter. Sharp will preview its new line of commercial LCD displays 60-inch and 70-inch 4K Ultra-HD resolution displays that have built-in tuner support.

The DSE booth will also have Sharp’s first 4K Ultra HD AQUOS BOARD interactive display, debuted in January. The new 70-inch PN-L705H is Sharp’s “most sophisticated AQUOS BOARD model yet,” it says, and the company will also showcase a new 50-inch PN-L501C version aimed at huddle spaces.

The Sharp guys will have free coffee available at the booth, always welcomed, and even more welcomed, free beer!

Make a point of dropping by and thanking the Sharp team for supporting the mixer and industry. Mike Murphy, Director of Sales, Visual Solutions and Consumer Sales, from the Canadian wing is my prime point of contact.