Digital OOH, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Oslo’s Main Rail Station Adds 31 Sq. Meter Curved LED

I like the curve on this new JCDecaux indoor LED at Oslo’s central train station. It is 31 square meters of LED, and you can see there are nearby screens that sync the same content.

The specs page for the install – which is in front of about 1 million commuters and travellers weekly – says there are enough pixels to kinda sorta make this 4K, at 4,320px by 1,104px. The board uses a 2.6mm pitch and the content is driven by ProntoTV.

It’s Decaux, however, and it is a reasonable assumption that the media company did not put this in to run experiential motion graphics and HD scenic videos. The Decaux listing shows an Audi ad.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @ddale8: My god the transcript of Trump's speech: https://t.co/Wl8Q3FvPU4 https://t.co/OgnBvw9lRR - 8 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Bank Of Hawaii’s Main Branch Uses 33 Feet Of 3MM LED In Refreshed Lobby

Interactive Wall Replaces Old Flight Path Map At Vancouver’s Int’l Airport

Broadsign To Drive 500 Digital OOH Screens Across Westfield’s U.S. Mall Network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *