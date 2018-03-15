Oslo’s Main Rail Station Adds 31 Sq. Meter Curved LED

I like the curve on this new JCDecaux indoor LED at Oslo’s central train station. It is 31 square meters of LED, and you can see there are nearby screens that sync the same content.

The specs page for the install – which is in front of about 1 million commuters and travellers weekly – says there are enough pixels to kinda sorta make this 4K, at 4,320px by 1,104px. The board uses a 2.6mm pitch and the content is driven by ProntoTV.

It’s Decaux, however, and it is a reasonable assumption that the media company did not put this in to run experiential motion graphics and HD scenic videos. The Decaux listing shows an Audi ad.