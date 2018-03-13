Video: BMO’s 200 Years Marked On Interactive Timeline Video Wall In Toronto

This is a nice interactive wall Cineplex Digital Media put together for BMO Financial Group (Bank of Montreal) to celebrate that company’s 200th anniversary.

The timeline-based wall was installed in the underground walkway system that links much of downtown Toronto – in this case on a stretch below the company’s head office.

The video strongly suggest this was largely pulled together and delivered by the Cineplex team out in Waterloo, about 90 minutes from downtown (or several days if there is traffic). The main Cineplex offices are in Toronto proper.

One thing I wonder about: the interactions appear to sensor/camera-based, and those underground PATH system walkways get 10s of 1,000s of people walking along them daily. So how’d they get the sensors to not be triggering content constantly?

The video wall is a fixed installation – there since Oct. 2016 – and has been used for other purposes like seasonal interactive pieces.

The wall has some similarities to one done for the NYSE by New York’s C&G Partners a few years back.