DSE 2018 Booth Previews – Four Winds Interactive Talking Market Solutions And FWI Cloud

Four Winds Interactive – Booth 1422

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Our software is really good. It’s driving some of the most advanced networks out there. Advanced to us means more sophisticated applications on more device types—and lots of devices deployed. People like to pigeonhole us as a “hospitality provider” but in reality, our software is the backbone of Visual Communications for industry leaders in Auto, Banking, Casino, Corporate Enterprise, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation and more.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Market Solutions and FWI Cloud. Market Solutions are ready-to-go packages of applications focused on solving key challenges in industries we know. Our Market Solutions bring to life all the value of our software platform at a very compelling price. FWI Cloud is the foundation for our new Content Management Platform. We’re excited about it.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who has screens deployed and is looking for a more powerful software platform. Anyone who is spinning up a new project and needs some help getting started.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

10 years. The first few years were a little rough. A lot of industry people talking to each other. But in the last several years, it’s been awesome. Now, it’s our best show of the year. We get to see so many of our wonderful customers and meet with new prospects. Can’t wait for DSE 2018! Come see us!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always looking to see what the new innovations in the digital signage space are for the upcoming year.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Our annual FWI Happy Hour, of course! Come join us on March 28th from 3:30pm – 5:00pm

