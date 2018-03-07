38,000 Square Feet Of LED Lights Up At LA Live

Had a chance last night to walk over to an area called LA Live, an entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles that is home to theatres and to the Staples Center – the home to two NBA teams and an NHL team. Busy place, and quickly becoming an OOH media hub in the spirit of Times Square.

Jason Helton, who runs ops for the LED display company Sansi was in town from Austin, TX to oversee the lighting up of a new three panel, 10mm display across from the Staples Center that wraps around a street corner. It is 38,000 sq. feet of LED chips. It looks gorgeous, though the stuff Jason sent me from daytime testing looks better than the booked Nike campaign running on them.

Helton’s company has a LOT of the LED running around this district, and he told me over a Hoegarden (thank you!) that the area is booming and will see a lot more, including some massive screens. Generally, they’re being put in by commercial property developers, with the media rights then sold to OOH media companies.