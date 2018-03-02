DSE 2018 Booth Previews: Glass Media

Glass-Media – Booth 1936

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’ve announced several leading-edge, projection-based in-store and storefront point-of-presence solutions that are already helping brands with physical footprints increase foot traffic, build brand awareness, and drive offline-online conversion.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We empower brands to effectively leverage cross-channel marketing through our unique, proprietary, projection-based digital storefronts. We make the offline-online retail experience more seamless through the merging of physical and digital.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Visual Merchandiser // Store Design // Omnichannel // Customer Experience // Customer Engagement // Innovation // Store Development // Integrated Marketing // Digital Production

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our 3rd year showcasing at DSE. The quality of attendees has matured over the years and as a result, the number of on-site partner/customer meetings we participate in has grown exponentially. We’ve found there to be an increase in collaborative efforts amongst exhibitors which is great to see. This year, our technology will be highlighted in a number of partner booths.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

As a digital point-of-presence company focused both on enhancing the in-store and storefront customer experience, we’ll be keeping a close eye on new product innovation around both display and projection.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We always enjoy a good after-hour vendor party, it gives us a chance to properly catch up with our partners and discuss our plans for the future.