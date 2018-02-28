Photos From 2018 Digital Signage Awards

The Digital Signage Awards folks sent along a series of photos from the ceremony held three weeks ago in Amsterdam.

The event looked quite nice, and I liked the glass trophy-thingies, which could double as anchors or deadly weapons. The things were solid.

Host Matthew Davies congratulating Joe’ Lloyd from NanoLumens.

Jason Cremins from Signagelive and I’m not sure who’s beside him.

Me blabbing away about something, possibly relevant to the event.

That’s Pierre Gendron from Stingray Media in the middle, and I’m afraid I can’t remember the name of the guy on the left. Believe he was with Sports Experts, but I could easily have that all wrong.

The full group of winners. Most were on hand, though a few trophies had to be shipped to winners who were unable to attend ISE.