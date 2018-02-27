DSE 2018 Booth Previews: AdMobilize

AdMobilize – Booth 2369

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Data is the new gold. AdMobilize will be showcasing our suite of AI driven solutions including audience measurement, vehicle analytics and crowd analytics. This year we have focused on making the already visually interactive demos more contextual for the attendees. This way we can have great conversations on the floor not only about the technology but also about the specific use cases!

Marketers love measurement. Clients in over 75 countries are now using the AdMobilize AI platform for measurement & analytics in a way that provides primary, contextually relevant insights. Today, end users are beginning to request audience data / validation as a core component of their projects. AdMobilize partners with companies to meet this demand and provide industry leading solutions.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We typically meet with many DOOH companies, Digital Signage Integrators and increasingly the end user/brands themselves! If you are a marketer, the AdMobilize booth is a must see this year.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our 3rd DSE. I think the show has been consistent over the past few years since we have been. I believe the difference between the 1st year and this year is the amount of off the floor activities to attend. Whether it is seminars or evening networking events there are plenty to attend throughout the week that add a ton of value the week.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Typically we look for more interesting partners and also attend a few summits/seminars to hear updates and thought leadership from people in different parts of the industry.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Being on the show floor, and of course, the 16:9 Mixer.

Want to tell your DSE exhibitor story? Complete this form and submit. It’s free!