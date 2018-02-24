DSE no comments

DSE Booth Preview Time

For the last couple of years, at least, Sixteen:Nine has allowed exhibitors at Digital Signage Expo to provide previews of what people will see at their stands at the trade show.

I have slightly tweaked the form and it is ready to go for 2018. As in the past, if you are an exhibitor, you can populate this form for free and the responses will run, at no charge, in Sixteen:Nine ahead of the show in late March.

There are no strings attached, other than the proviso that you need to be an actual exhibitor. I’m not running stuff from companies who are just attending DSE.

I need all the fields completed, as well as URLs for images I can use. Last year, almost 40 of the 200 or so companies showing at DSE completed the form and got previews.

The form is here …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Junk "research" - Digital Signage Software Vendor Landscape 2017 - some featured companies barely exist and some no… https://t.co/KtPeX8wlGa - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Looking At DSE 2018’s Floor Map, And Barely Seeing The Big “Outsiders”

DSE Mixer 2018 Now Sold Out

More than 2/3 Of Mixer Tickets Gone Already

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *