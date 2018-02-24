DSE Booth Preview Time

For the last couple of years, at least, Sixteen:Nine has allowed exhibitors at Digital Signage Expo to provide previews of what people will see at their stands at the trade show.

I have slightly tweaked the form and it is ready to go for 2018. As in the past, if you are an exhibitor, you can populate this form for free and the responses will run, at no charge, in Sixteen:Nine ahead of the show in late March.

There are no strings attached, other than the proviso that you need to be an actual exhibitor. I’m not running stuff from companies who are just attending DSE.

I need all the fields completed, as well as URLs for images I can use. Last year, almost 40 of the 200 or so companies showing at DSE completed the form and got previews.

The form is here …