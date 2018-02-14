Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Andrea Varrone Previews Digital Signage Expo 2018

Trade show managers like to attend other trade shows to see what’s going and how things are done, as well chat up exhibitors who might also want to hang a shingle at that trade show manager’s own event.

So it was no surprise last week to find Andre Varrone – who runs Digital Signage Expo – walking the maze that is Integrated Systems Europe.

Her own show is coming up in just a few weeks, so we agreed to sit down and talk about why she was at ISE, but more to the point, what digital signage people will see at the end of March at DSE. Some of the interesting news – Microsoft will have a substantial presence, as will Epson.

We found a place up above the crowd, which worked pretty well until near the end, when someone starts singing. Stupid me thought interviewing above the audio area, around happy hours, was clever.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS