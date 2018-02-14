DSE, Events, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Andrea Varrone Previews Digital Signage Expo 2018

Trade show managers like to attend other trade shows to see what’s going and how things are done, as well chat up exhibitors who might also want to hang a shingle at that trade show manager’s own event.

So it was no surprise last week to find Andre Varrone – who runs Digital Signage Expo – walking the maze that is Integrated Systems Europe.

Her own show is coming up in just a few weeks, so we agreed to sit down and talk about why she was at ISE, but more to the point, what digital signage people will see at the end of March at DSE. Some of the interesting news – Microsoft will have a substantial presence, as will Epson.

We found a place up above the crowd, which worked pretty well until near the end, when someone starts singing. Stupid me thought interviewing above the audio area, around happy hours, was clever.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Keep them as short as client allows. Get to the point. Describe your objectives and needs. Be transparent and hones… https://t.co/oNY29P3wmD - 6 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Location, Location, Location – The Science Of Placing Digital Signage Displays

ISE Shatters Attendance Records Again – 80,000-plus In 2018

Video: Me Talking To Some English Guy At ISE 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *