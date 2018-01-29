BrightSign To Debut New HDR-Ready Players At ISE

New version releases of signage gear don’t tend to get me too excited, but given the volume and breadth of BrightSign’s player business – and the number of software companies now integrating to their little purple boxes – it’s worth noting that a set of new units will have their debut next week at ISE.

Four models in the new Series 4 range are coming out, and they support Dolby Vision and HDR10+. If that makes you cross-eyed, they are similar technologies that can drive high-end displays with deep blacks and very high contrast. In simple terms, really great visuals.

By Q2 2

018, the XD234 and XD1034 will replace the current XD Series 3 models and XT244 and XT1144 will replace the current XT Series 3 line. The new players have the same sleek industrial design as the Series 3 players.

“We are constantly looking to improve our award-winning players and build-in support for the newest video formats,” says Jeff Hastings, CEO.

BrightSign, says a press release, will also showcase three of its BrightSign Built-In DSM (digital signage module) integrated solutions – the iDisplay by Outform, as well as a range of displays from AVNU and Industrial Image. Also in the BrightSign stand will be demonstrations of conference room scheduling, 4K HDR10+ and 4K Dolby Vision decoding, BrightAuthor, BrightSign App interactivity and more!

BrightSign is at stand G240, Hall 8 at ISE, if you are going.

I had a chat with Hastings for a podcast in August 2016. At THAT time, he said the company was shipping, on average, about 1,000 players a day.