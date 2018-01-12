New Hughes App Puts Digital Signage Platform On LG webOS Smart Displays

Hughes Network Systems is the latest company to port its digital signage CMS player software to run on LG webOS system on chip smart displays.

The webOS player is compatible with all of the Hughes MediaSignage platform – from corporate comms apps to menu boards.

“With this solution, Enterprises of all sizes can easily install our wide range of digital signage solutions at virtually any location where there is power and Internet access – delivering high quality media content for both customers and employees,” says Mike Tippets, VP Enterprise Marketing at Hughes. “It solves the main problem in adoption of signage solutions, which is the added cost and complexity of installing and operating multiple devices and related equipment, such as additional switch ports and connection gear.”

The MediaSignage App for LG’s commercial smart displays, combines the simplicity of an app with a turnkey managed service package, “offering a path to full implementation without the high CAPEX and OPEX of other solutions.”

“We are excited that Hughes has selected LG for the roll-out of on-board digital signage,” says James Pfenning, national account manager for LG and the company’s main guy on SoC in the U.S. “While on-board digital signage has been available for a few years, Hughes is one of the first digital signage partners that can easily scale to the enterprise level as well as offer world-class managed services.”