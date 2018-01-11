Events, OLED no comments

Take A Video Stroll Through LG’s Amazing OLED Canyon At CES

Here’s a video and some good pix showing the LG OLED canyon that leads into the company’s mega-booth at CES this week.

The OLED Canyon has 90 concave and 156 convex open frame screens. Visitors walk through a 28m long twisting canyon trail and experience images produced by a total of two billion self-emissive OLED pixels. The video experience, featuring natural wonders such as forest, glacier, waterfall, blizzard and others, also has immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Hope they do something like this at ISE …

 

