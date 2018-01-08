Digital Signage Awards Entries Now Shortlisted, Winners Announced Feb. 7 at ISE

The judges for the Digital Signage Awards have put in their assessments and short lists have been developed across the various categories.

The winners will be announced and awards handed out on February 7 at Integrated Systems Europe, as part of the trade show’s Digital Signage Summit.

I’m among the judges and can say there were some really good entries – some that have received quite a bit of profile on 16:9 and some that I knew little or nothing about.

The Digital Signage Awards are completely independent and recognize great companies, projects, content, campaigns and products from across the world. So getting shortlisted or winning is not tied to any commercial relationships, present or past, that may exist between the awards organizers, myself or judges who kindly donated their time.

We managed to get judges from numerous countries and continents, so this is anything but a North American or Euro-centric exercise. That was important anyway, but the hope is in following years we’ll see more and more entries from places like the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan and S. Korea.

The winners of the 2018 Digital Signage Awards will receive their trophies at a lunchtime ceremony, following the Digital Signage Summit that is organized by Integrated Systems Events and invidis consulting, at ISE Amsterdam. The organizers have also arranged for a buffet lunch to be served after the ceremony, so you get a chance to network with the winners.

If you are going to ISE, you can book your places at the Digital Signage Summit and Digital Signage Awards ceremony and lunch, at a very preferential rate. The discounted rate is only available to Awards entrants, judges and Digital Signage Awards’ sponsors. You will need a special code only available by email from the awards organizers. The contact is Helen Burgin – helen AT spl.events

These companies all have short-listed entries: