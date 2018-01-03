CMS, PODCAST no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Dan Garner On How Xibo Makes Money From Free, Open Source Software

By far the busiest post on the Sixteen:Nine blog is one that lists the many options out there for free, kinda sorta free, or free to start with digital signage CMS software.

One of the oldest – and among the few that are legitimately free – is Xibo, an open source digital signage solution that started as a student project in the UK many years ago.

It’s still around and has grown up and dramatically evolved. Xibo is still open source and still fundamentally free, but a company has developed around it to provide supporting services – things like hosting and technical help. The open source Xibo code in its early days was definitely stuff only propellor-heads could make any sense of and use, but Xibo now has friendly installers and easy user interfaces – making it a product anyone can easily work with.

I spoke by Skype with Dan Garner, the student who first developed Xibo in Brighton, England, back in 2004. He now runs the supporting company, Spring Signage.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Dan Garner On How Xibo Makes Money From Free, Open Source Software https://t.co/npl7iBfKhW https://t.co/cmD4yAFEHN - 10 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

No Podcast This Week

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Rob Gorrie, Bricks + Matter

16:9 Projects Podcast: 127 Feet Of Amazing Experiential LED At Chicago’s 150 N. Riverside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *