Digital OOH, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Astral Switches On Ayuda’s Hivestack Programmatic OOH Ad Platform In Canada

Astral, one of Canada’s larger OOH and digital OOH media players, has expanded its relationship with Montreal’s Ayuda Systems – launching a programmatic advertising solution run by Ayuda spin-off Hivestack.

Says a press release: Using an exclusive self-serve platform, powered by Hivestack and fueled with real-time mobile location data, clients will be able to use audience targeting previously only attainable online.  The platform includes inventory across all major Canadian cities, real-time reporting, and attribution measurement capabilities.

“We’re excited to be the first to roll out this innovative platform to advertisers, allowing them to seamlessly extend online capabilities into digital out-of-home,” says Karine Moses, President, Astral. “This new platform is a major step towards truly integrated, audience-centric advertising that generates measurable results for brands. Combined with the launch of our new logo and brand identity, it reinforces Astral’s leadership in out-of-home, and affirms Bell Media’s commitment to innovation.”

Bell Media is the parent company for Astral.

The solution is being released in three phases and will eventually make premium digital inventory accessible via programmatic guaranteed, preferred deals, or closed auction. (Editor: ad people will know what that means, but not I). Through the self-serve platform clients can monitor budget allocation across the network in real time, and update creative assets at their discretion.

Ad nerd alert – jargon ahead:

Since out-of-home media is intended for one-to-many exposure, the targeting parameters have to reflect this appropriately.  Astral relies on mobile device concentration to define an audience index so the ads are served at the optimal time and location, to reach the desired audience. This data is collected using precise polygon mapping, filtered rigorously, and connected to the platform through a real-time feed.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Well played, sir 😃 https://t.co/HBfAphi0SS - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

That Giant Coca-Cola Board In Times Square Has Stopped Shape-Shifting

STRATACACHE Launches Q Division Retail Consultancy; Led By Manolo Almagro

Why All Room Management Signboards Are Not Created Equal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *