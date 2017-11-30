Already Big ISE Gets Bigger For 2018; Adds Its Own TIDE Conference

Integrated Systems Europe 2018 is now just a couple of months out, and from what I am reading and hearing the already huge show is even bigger – with more halls and more educational components.

I heard this week that there are tents being added outside the main entry hall of the RAI Amsterdam to handle additional exhibit demands, which will make getting around that maze of buildings even more bewildering (not to mention even more challenging getting a cab at day’s end).

That said, it’s a terrific show and my fave of the year, by a wide margin. I booked my AirBnB flat in March for this coming event, knowing lodging was not something you want to leave late when there are 73,000 people or more coming into a relatively small city, all needing a bed.

The 15th edition of the world’s largest AV and systems integration show has a number of new elements, some tied to AVIXA (the new name for InfoComm).

On the Monday of ISE week, the day before ISE 2018 opens its doors, the TIDE (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.) conference done this past June in Orlando by AVIXA will have an Amsterdam version – a one day event at the nearby (to the RAI) Okura. TIDE, says an ISE press release, will explore the creative forces and business decisions shaping the AV industry and how businesses can leverage these concepts. The TIDE conference will focus on Design Thinking for Business. The conference programme will be applicable to all design professionals, end customers and AV channel delegates.

The key note is by this guy:

Dutch artist and innovator Daan Roosegaarde is a creative thinker and maker of social designs which explore the relation between people, technology and space. Roosegaarde has been driven by nature’s gifts such as light emitting fireflies and jellyfishes since an early age. His fascination for nature and technology is reflected in his iconic designs such as Smart Highway (roads which charge from sunlight and glow at night), Waterlicht (a virtual flood) and Smog Free Project (the largest outdoor air purifier in the world which make jewelry from smog.)

The World Masters of Projection Mapping – a new competition produced by Amsterdam Light Festival, the RAI Amsterdam and ISE – runs through the week. In a cool twist, attendees will be able to view the finalists’ artistic 3D-light displays from canal boats sailing direct from the RAI convention centre to the competition location in the central district.

The awards event for the projection mapping event, late in the week, will be preceded by the launch of a new half-day conference called blooloopLIVE, which will “explore how visitor attractions across the world, from theme parks to museums, zoos and heritage sites are increasingly creating night-time spectaculars.”

XR Summit ISE is a one-day B2B strategy conference focused on the Virtual (VR), Augmented (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) industry, running on Tuesday, Feb. 6th at the RAI, it will explore the latest in these technologies, business strategies and solutions, and how they impact and empower the AV business. There will also be a new XR Technology Zone near Hall 89 (the digital signage hall) showcasing a lot of this tech.

A brand new Hall 15, situated at the front of the RAI Amsterdam (this must be that big tent), is being introduced to meet requests from companies wishing to participate in ISE. The new area will provide over 4,000 sq. metres of additional space. Over 1,200 exhibitors are expected to participate in ISE 2018, including over 180 that are exhibiting for the very first time. Some First Time Exhibitors include: Audiologic, Philips Lighting, Cadac, Vitec, Intel Corporation and Clay Paky … among many others.

Florian Rotberg’s firm Invidis will again be running a one-day Digital Signage Summit at the RAI, during the show, and that event will roll in the awards celebration for winners of the Digital Signage Awards.

I’m working with Invidis on plans to do a set of live podcasts from a lounge near Hall 8 – a happy hour thing with beer for audience members. More to come on that, as we firm up plans.

At ISE 2018, ISE co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA will produce their most comprehensive ISE educational programmes so far, adds the press release.

New for 2018 is an easy-to-use Ticket Shop available through the ISE website. Attendees can buy a full range of AVIXA or CEDIA passes for individual or groups of sessions. There is also the option to purchase a Joint Association SuperPass. This pass gives delegates a chance to attend both AVIXA and CEDIA education sessions at a single comprehensive price. The holder of the pass will be able to choose as many sessions as they wish to attend.

“We are incredibly proud and excited by the new initiatives and features being brought to ISE 2018,” says Mike Blackman, Managing Director of show producer Integrated Systems Events. “They are designed to add value to everyone’s time while at ISE, whether you are an exhibitor or attendee. It will be a truly immersive experience for all.”