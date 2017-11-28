Digital OOH, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Budapest Charity Ad Blends OOH, Digital OOH And Contactless Payments

Digital and traditional OOH gets blended with contactless payment tech here in a nice charity campaign in Budapest, Hungary, running on a  JCDecaux-managed transit shelter.

The Antal Zsuzsa Foundation partnered with JCDecaux Hungary to raise awareness of the difficulties that people with quadriplegia face daily, and to encourage passersby to make a donation.

The DOOH campaign brings the foundation’s symbol to life by triggering a video of shoelaces being tied once a donation is made, using a close contact reader, right at the poster. Most of the poster is print, with just a small LCD used to isolate a foot and shoe, to run the animation.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Budapest Charity Ad Blends OOH, Digital OOH And Contactless Payments https://t.co/Dp71H9uP8z https://t.co/Qd9TZTpl2n - 7 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Denver’s Airport Turns On 1,000-Foot Hybrid LED Light And Digital OOH Display Feature

3D-Printed Skyscraper Miniatures Drive Slick Interactive Touch-Table

New Projection Mapping Festival Lighting Up Hong Kong Facades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *