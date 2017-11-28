Budapest Charity Ad Blends OOH, Digital OOH And Contactless Payments

Digital and traditional OOH gets blended with contactless payment tech here in a nice charity campaign in Budapest, Hungary, running on a JCDecaux-managed transit shelter.

The Antal Zsuzsa Foundation partnered with JCDecaux Hungary to raise awareness of the difficulties that people with quadriplegia face daily, and to encourage passersby to make a donation.

The DOOH campaign brings the foundation’s symbol to life by triggering a video of shoelaces being tied once a donation is made, using a close contact reader, right at the poster. Most of the poster is print, with just a small LCD used to isolate a foot and shoe, to run the animation.