A Magic Interactive Mirror For Gyms

I’ve seen no end of photos and videos of “magic” mirrors for fashion retailing applications, and one or two for hotel rooms, but this is the first suggestion of how an LCD mirror display with a touch overlay could be used in health and fitness.

This is a video from UK-based Crystal Display Systems showing how a mirror could be used as a blend of information station and social hub, with promos for high-margin supplement sales on the bottom.

I kinda like the application, but still can’t get past the fingerprints thing on mirror screens. And it would be seemingly worse in a sweaty gym. Maybe there’s a way around that other than constant vigilance and Windex?

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

