A Magic Interactive Mirror For Gyms

I’ve seen no end of photos and videos of “magic” mirrors for fashion retailing applications, and one or two for hotel rooms, but this is the first suggestion of how an LCD mirror display with a touch overlay could be used in health and fitness.

This is a video from UK-based Crystal Display Systems showing how a mirror could be used as a blend of information station and social hub, with promos for high-margin supplement sales on the bottom.

I kinda like the application, but still can’t get past the fingerprints thing on mirror screens. And it would be seemingly worse in a sweaty gym. Maybe there’s a way around that other than constant vigilance and Windex?