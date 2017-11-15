Ayuda Adds AI-driven Audience Analytics Through Partnership With AdMobiliZe

Miami’s AdMobilize has done a partnership deal that will see itsAI-based audience analytics and reporting capabilities running on out of home media properties that run off Ayuda Media Systems software.

The integration will equip uses of Montreal-based Ayuda’s ERP and signage platform with both audience measurement and vehicle analytics functionality, as well as real-time campaign performance reporting.

“Ayuda Platform users can access AI-driven audience measurement data across all D/OOH advertising campaigns globally – it’s a completely scalable solution bound neither by geography or network size,” says Mike Neel, CMO, AdMobilize, in a press release. “Because our core AI analytics technology is platform-agnostic, D/OOH networks powered by the Ayuda Platform with inventory in both placed-based and Outdoor roadside formats can leverage this new functionality.”

Some of the world’s largest OOH networks use Ayuda’s platform for proposal generation, inventory and contract management, invoicing, leasing, financial reporting and web/app-based communications with their clients. The partnership with AdMobilize gives users the ability to capture and report on key D/OOH campaign performance metrics which help media sellers make more informed data-driven decisions, offering value to advertiser clientele.

“Intelligent metrics are essential to driving more meaningful, results-based ad campaigns,” says Daniel Fleischer, Ayuda’s Global VP of Business Development. “The partnership will help Ayuda clients interpret audience data over time and provide meaningful insights to advertisers, in addition to leveraging said data for real-time responsiveness of the creative in the field. We are thrilled that AdMobilize’s solution can be offered not only to Ayuda’s digital placed-based environments, but also to the outdoor roadside networks whose data points come from vehicular traffic.”

One of Ayuda’s primary competitors in the Digital OOH software space is BroadSign, which in a slightly curious twist is located a few blocks away in Montreal. BroadSign has for several years been integrated with another computer vision company, France’s Quividi. That relationship would be pretty tight, as longtime BroadSign exec Daniel Parisien is now Chief Strategy Officer at Quividi.