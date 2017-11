I did not know there was such a thing as a commercial-grade soundbar, but now I do – with word that Peerless-AV has upgraded its Xtreme Outdoor Soundbar with enough system power to make digital signage audio effective in public environments like amusement park line-ups.

The units are IP65-rated and can pair directly with a display enclosure using a universal mount and direct wiring, or as a standalone product, using Bluetooth.

The soundbars are also aimed at the residential market.