Watch How That Giant LED Selfie Head In Columbus, OH Came Together

Here’s a really good explainer video about the giant selfie head that switched on as an interactive art piece a few weeks ago at the newly-renovated Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

Design Communications Ltd., a fabricator of architectural specialties and custom experiential design elements, worked with artist Matthew Mohr to develop, engineer and fabricate the 14 foot tall, 7,000 pound interactive digital sculpture now parked in the convention center lobby.

The head’s curvature was made possible by using piano key-like LED module blocks, much skinnier than typical LED modules. The LED head electronics were manufactured by SNA Displays.