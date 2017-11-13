Displays, LED no comments

Watch How That Giant LED Selfie Head In Columbus, OH Came Together

Here’s a really good explainer video about the giant selfie head that switched on as an interactive art piece a few weeks ago at the newly-renovated Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

Design Communications Ltd., a fabricator of architectural specialties and custom experiential design elements, worked with artist Matthew Mohr to develop, engineer and fabricate the 14 foot tall, 7,000 pound interactive digital sculpture now parked in the convention center lobby.

The head’s curvature was made possible by using piano key-like LED module blocks, much skinnier than typical LED modules. The LED head electronics were manufactured by SNA Displays.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
New Data Platform Tracks, Logs Total Population Movement Of U.S. https://t.co/it04rVYe9s https://t.co/hrwZAURDuU - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Back At HQ After Week In LED Land

Esprit’s Giant Low-Rez Digital Facade In Kowloon

Impressions From LED Land

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *