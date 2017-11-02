Intersection Signs Downtown Philly For 100 Smart City Ad Screens

The Google-backed media firm Intersection has reached an agreement to install 100 of its smart city ad posters on the streets of downtown Philadelphia, with the network dubbed LinkPHL.

The large street-level kiosks will bring free gigabit public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, wayfinding, local content and information, and be bankrolled by large street furniture-style digital ad posters. The set-up is a variation on what Intersection is doing in New York with its LinkNYC deployment, which is now up to roughly 1,300 screens.

“LinkPHL is the latest step in our vision of improving daily life in cities through technology that connects communities, people, and businesses,” says Ari Buchalter, CEO of Intersection. “As we’ve seen in New York City and London, providing free high-speed wi-fi, an array of digital services, and engaging content on city streets enriches the experience of the city for residents and visitors alike. We are thrilled to have Philadelphia join the growing network of Link cities looking to modernize and improve the urban experience.”

The WiFi, charging and other aspects of the information stations are bankrolled by the booked advertising on the street-side screens, just as they are in New York and London.