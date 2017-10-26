Digital OOH, Displays, PROJECTS no comments

A Big, Premium Video Wall … In A Parking Garage

Here’s a sure sign that video wall LCD costs and digital out of home media demand and value have converged, at least in Los Angeles.

This is a twin video wall in a parking garage at The Grove, a higher-end shopping mall and entertainment complex in LA, roughly in the Hollywood area.

Tiffany Daugherty of Premier Dedicated Solutions tells me the install involves a pile – looks like 48 – 55-inch NEC displays. They have a cosmetic trim and a protective glass overlay. The advertising is sold by Outfront Media with the pitch that some 20 million go to The Grove annually.

These sorts of video walls are, of course, increasingly common in places like mall concourses and airports, but parking garages have tended to be the land of static posters in lightboxes.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
