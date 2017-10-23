CREATIVE, LED, PROJECTS, retail no comments

See This Suburban Seoul Mall’s Vast Investment In Indoor LED And Content

This is a new shopping mall in South Korea, in the suburbs of megacity Seoul.

There is a massive digital display experience in the centre court area that includes a very tall LED monolith and curvy LED ribbons lining the mezzanine overlook.

I can’t find much about the digital piece that’s in English, other than the content coming from Montreal’s Moment Factory. I THINK that content is re-purposed or shared or part of a master content plan by  Shinsegae Property, which owns the mall, a huge department store chain and a bunch of other things. On Linkedin, the suggestion is the LED tech is from Absen.

The displays also run paid media.

The other impressive thing in here is an electronics store that has a vast fine pitch LED facade. In the video that starts at about 5:12.

The Starfield Goyang in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, spans 365,000 square meters and has a built-in theme park. It was built in partnership with the U.S. property developer Taubman.

