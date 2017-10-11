CMS no comments

L Squared Wins Deal To Take Over, Expand Canada Post Retail Digital Signage Network

Toronto-area solutions provider L Squared Digital Signage appears to have the OK now to talk about a deal to supply a digital signage program for Canada Post Corporation. The contract was awarded earlier this year and has since deployed to more than 400 retail locations across Canada, including new Canada Post concept stores.

L Squared’s runs its own Hub software platform – cloud-based and using Microsoft’s Azure platform.

“Digital Signage is an important component of our in-store marketing program.  Especially in our concept stores which are on the forefront of innovation in our industry,” says Heather Norton, Manager of Retail for the post office. Canada Post operates more than 6,200 postal locations across the country and a growing number of concept stores.

There is a case study on the rollout, which is actually more of a replacement program, as Canada Post already had a vendor in there (I knew who, but now forget) for several years. The on-premise mix includes video walls and music.

 

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
