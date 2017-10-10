CMS, Displays, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: IKEA’s New Sheffield Store Includes Tidy Digital Menu And Promo System

This is the tidy set of menu displays IKEA has at its food service counter in the newly opened store in Sheffield, UK.

The displays were put in by Beaver Group and run that solutions provider’s “signage.ninja” software, which I THINK is a front-end gateway with Scala under the hood.

Continuing the nationwide rollout with IKEA, Beaver Group have provided display solutions across the store for the restaurant, bistro and showroom. Projectors are used in the Living Rooms to show the modular furniture solutions and touchscreens are available in the Kitchen to explore the range of options available.

All the digital signage is managed via signage.ninja – with users at the store and in the Service Office able to check content with Real View and make instant changes when needed.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
LG Plants OLED Palm Tree At Dubai’s GITEX Trade Show https://t.co/yfzHFrK376 https://t.co/O3mDTDgUv1 - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

LG Plants OLED Palm Tree At Dubai’s GITEX Trade Show

New Lloyds Flagship Branch Reimagines High Street Banking In UK

NYC Penn Station Adds Intersection Digital Screens On Amtrak Concourse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *